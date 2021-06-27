|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen
|All Dates:
Truffle Dog Hunting Fundamentals With Ava Chapman
This outing is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast, forager, dog-lover or truffle fanatic! Join Truffle Guide, Ava Chapman, and her acclaimed truffle-hunting dog, Joey, to learn the foundation of teaching a dog to locate this elusive fruit of the earth. (This experience is for humans only, so please leave your four-legged friends at home).
This experience includes: • A 1-hour demonstration by Ava and Joey including training techniques and tips. • Following the demonstration, enjoy a wine flight and picnic lunch on the scenic outdoor Terrace.
$85 per person / $70 per person for Family Roots Wine Club Members. This experience is limited to 16 guests, so please reserve your space early!
This outing is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast, forager, dog-lover or truffle fanatic!