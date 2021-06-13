 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen
All Dates:Jun 13, 2021 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Jun 27, 2021 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Truffle Dog Hunting Fundamentals With Ava Chapman

This outing is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast, forager, dog-lover or truffle fanatic! Join Truffle Guide, Ava Chapman, and her acclaimed truffle-hunting dog, Joey, to learn the foundation of teaching a dog to locate this elusive fruit of the earth. (This experience is for humans only, so please leave your four-legged friends at home).

This experience includes: • A 1-hour demonstration by Ava and Joey including training techniques and tips. • Following the demonstration, enjoy a wine flight and picnic lunch on the scenic outdoor Terrace.

$85 per person / $70 per person for Family Roots Wine Club Members. This experience is limited to 16 guests, so please reserve your space early!

