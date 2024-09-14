The Ground & Tournant Dinner

The Ground, an evolving collection of destinations and experiences across Yamhill County in the heart of Oregon’s wine country has partnered with Tournant for an immersive farm-to-fire dining experience. On September 14th, guests are invited to a one-of-a-kind multi-course dinner on The Ground’s working regenerative farm, Tabula Rasa Farms, where the chefs from Tournant will guide guests through dishes of various cuts of the animal. Tournant wishes to inspire guests by using cuts that may be more unusual to most, celebrating the whole animal by featuring nose-to-tail cooking that not only reduces waste but invites creativity and a sense of discovery.



About Tabula Rasa:

Tabula Rasa Farms is a small pasture farm located just minutes from downtown Carlton in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Founded by artist-turned-farmer Brenda Smola-Foti, it is dedicated to regenerative agriculture practices, maintaining a sustainable farm ecosystem where animals thrive, the land is enriched and the community is welcome. Tabula Rasa Farms raises grass-fed, grass-finished beef, pastured pork, and pasture-raised laying hens, naturally and respectfully. The property includes a farm stand featuring its flavorful, nutrient-dense meats, locally made artisanal products, and Oregon wines, along with a Scandinavian-inspired Farmhouse vacation rental home and guided tours of the surrounding acreage. For more information, visit: https://www.tabularasafarms.com/



Purchase tickets: here

Fee: $295