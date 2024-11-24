 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/events/Sunday-Family-Fun-Day-Nov
All Dates:Nov 24, 2024 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Sunday Family Fun Day

We are partnering with FLIP Museum for our Family Fun Day!

The FLIP Museum is a new mobile children's museum in Washington County. Like the old Portland Children's Museum, it offers many engaging activities for young children. They will be bringing many of their indoor activities this time, including a large train set, very large blocks and magnatiles, and a wind tunnel. You can find out more about them at www.FLIPMuseum.org. FLIP stands for Fun Learning Inspiration and Play!

Reservations are recommended. The last tasting is at 4 pm and requires a reservation, as we do close at 5 pm.

We have something for everyone. We invite you to come out and enjoy a relaxing afternoon without the worry of getting a babysitter. Something to do inside that is fun for the whole family.

You can do tasting flights, glasses, or bottles for the adults. We will have juice boxes and kid snacks available for purchase for the non-drinkers.

We hope you will come out and enjoy the day with us!

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon without the worry of getting a babysitter.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable