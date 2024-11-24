Sunday Family Fun Day

We are partnering with FLIP Museum for our Family Fun Day!



The FLIP Museum is a new mobile children's museum in Washington County. Like the old Portland Children's Museum, it offers many engaging activities for young children. They will be bringing many of their indoor activities this time, including a large train set, very large blocks and magnatiles, and a wind tunnel. You can find out more about them at www.FLIPMuseum.org. FLIP stands for Fun Learning Inspiration and Play!



Reservations are recommended. The last tasting is at 4 pm and requires a reservation, as we do close at 5 pm.



We have something for everyone. We invite you to come out and enjoy a relaxing afternoon without the worry of getting a babysitter. Something to do inside that is fun for the whole family.



You can do tasting flights, glasses, or bottles for the adults. We will have juice boxes and kid snacks available for purchase for the non-drinkers.



We hope you will come out and enjoy the day with us!