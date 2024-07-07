|Location:
|Hawks View Winery
|Map:
|20210 SW Conzelmann Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
|503-625-1591
|Email:
|dholtan@hawksviewwinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.hawksviewwinery.com/product/Summer-Yoga-Series?productListName=Event%20Tickets&position=1
|All Dates:
Summer Yoga Series at Hawks View Winery
July 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th | 11AM
Kelsey Weaver returns to guide us Sunday mornings in July for an uplifting Vinyasa Yoga class. Enjoy a mimosa afterwards on the Lawn or Patio! This class is for everyone!
Wine Club Members receive 20% off Member discount on class ticket. Spots are limited so book your space today!
Please select the correct date when purchasing your ticket; email us at wineclub@hawksviewwinery.com if you have questions or issues purchasing your tickets.
Fee: $15.00
July 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th | 11AM Vinyasa Yoga at Hawks View Winery