 Calendar Home
Location:Hawks View Winery
Map:20210 SW Conzelmann Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-625-1591
Email:dholtan@hawksviewwinery.com
Website:https://www.hawksviewwinery.com/product/Summer-Yoga-Series?productListName=Event%20Tickets&position=1
All Dates:Jul 7, 2024 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Summer Yoga Series at Hawks View Winery

July 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th | 11AM
Kelsey Weaver returns to guide us Sunday mornings in July for an uplifting Vinyasa Yoga class. Enjoy a mimosa afterwards on the Lawn or Patio! This class is for everyone!

Wine Club Members receive 20% off Member discount on class ticket. Spots are limited so book your space today!

Please select the correct date when purchasing your ticket; email us at wineclub@hawksviewwinery.com if you have questions or issues purchasing your tickets.

 

Fee: $15.00

July 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th | 11AM Vinyasa Yoga at Hawks View Winery

