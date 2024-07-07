Summer Yoga Series at Hawks View Winery

July 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th | 11AM

Kelsey Weaver returns to guide us Sunday mornings in July for an uplifting Vinyasa Yoga class. Enjoy a mimosa afterwards on the Lawn or Patio! This class is for everyone!



Wine Club Members receive 20% off Member discount on class ticket. Spots are limited so book your space today!



Please select the correct date when purchasing your ticket; email us at wineclub@hawksviewwinery.com if you have questions or issues purchasing your tickets.

Fee: $15.00