 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery, 10660 Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:lori@youngberghill.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/488937/summer-deck-party-and-bubbles-release
All Dates:Jul 6, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Summer Deck Party and Bubbles Release

 Get ready for an unforgettable day of bubbles, food, and fun at Youngberg Hill! 🍾

We’re thrilled to invite you to the release of our newest vintage Sparkling Wine, aged to perfection for two years! Be there as our owner, Nicolette, dazzles the crowd by sabering a bottle at 12 PM.

Come hungry because Biscuit & Pickles Food Truck will be on the hill, serving up mouthwatering treats for purchase to enjoy on our deck while you sip.

Don’t miss out on this sparkling celebration! Mark your calendars and join us for a day of fantastic wine, delicious food, and amazing memories. See you there!

Join us at Youngberg Hill as we celebrate our new bubbles release!

Youngberg Hill Winery, 10660 Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville
