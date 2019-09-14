Styring Saturdays: Fall 2019

Experience the breathtaking views from the inviting comforts of our new tasting space from Noon until 4 pm every Saturday through the end of November. No appointment required!



Can’t make it on a Saturday? You can always text us to make a reservation at 503-866-6741.



$10 per person tasting fee refunded per bottle purchased.



Styring is a small, authentic, family-owned/operated vineyard and winery employing sustainable farming practices. Our hand-crafted, award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines offers something for everyone in your tasting party: Estate Pinot Noir, Estate Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Select and Estate Dessert Wines. Bring along your favorite friends, pack a picnic and spend the afternoon basking in the beauty of our Willamette Valley family farm.



Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.

Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased