Location:Styring Vineyards
Map:19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038666741
Email:kelley@styringvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.styringvineyards.biz/styring-open-fall-saturdays-2019/
All Dates:Sep 14, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019 Open Noon-4 pm, every Saturday this fall, through the end of November.

Styring Saturdays: Fall 2019

Experience the breathtaking views from the inviting comforts of our new tasting space from Noon until 4 pm every Saturday through the end of November. No appointment required!

Can’t make it on a Saturday? You can always text us to make a reservation at 503-866-6741.

$10 per person tasting fee refunded per bottle purchased.

Styring is a small, authentic, family-owned/operated vineyard and winery employing sustainable farming practices. Our hand-crafted, award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines offers something for everyone in your tasting party: Estate Pinot Noir, Estate Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Select and Estate Dessert Wines. Bring along your favorite friends, pack a picnic and spend the afternoon basking in the beauty of our Willamette Valley family farm.

Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.

