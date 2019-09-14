|Location:
|Styring Vineyards
|Map:
|19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038666741
|Email:
|kelley@styringvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.styringvineyards.biz/styring-open-fall-saturdays-2019/
|All Dates:
Styring Saturdays: Fall 2019
Experience the breathtaking views from the inviting comforts of our new tasting space from Noon until 4 pm every Saturday through the end of November. No appointment required!
Can’t make it on a Saturday? You can always text us to make a reservation at 503-866-6741.
$10 per person tasting fee refunded per bottle purchased.
Styring is a small, authentic, family-owned/operated vineyard and winery employing sustainable farming practices. Our hand-crafted, award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines offers something for everyone in your tasting party: Estate Pinot Noir, Estate Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Select and Estate Dessert Wines. Bring along your favorite friends, pack a picnic and spend the afternoon basking in the beauty of our Willamette Valley family farm.
Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.
Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased
Experience our new tasting space, Noon-4 pm, Saturdays through the end of November.