Stoller Pacific Northwest Eggfest

Stoller Family Estate is proud to partner with Big Green Egg for the first-ever Pacific Northwest Eggfest!



Celebrating our shared love of people, wine, and food, this special event will feature celebrity chefs from across the country alongside our very own Executive Chef Becca Richards and Estate Winemaker Karl Weichold. Enjoy live grilling demonstrations, sample bites prepared by each chef and expertly paired with History and Stoller wines, and so much more! Plan to arrive hungry because you will leave full of great wine, great food, and a wealth of new culinary experiences.



Don’t miss the raffle to win your very own Big Green Egg, with all proceeds benefitting AHIVOY, a non-profit dedicated to empowering and providing educational opportunities for Oregon’s vineyard stewards. Plus, these events are the ONLY time that Big Green Eggs are offered at a discounted price, so if you’ve been thinking of purchasing an Egg of your own, this is a rare chance to get one at a great price.



This historic event is not to be missed, so buy your tickets now to save your place at what is sure to be the PNW’s most exciting new culinary celebration.



Featured Celebrity Chefs:

Becca Richards, Executive Chef and Culinary Director at Stoller Wine Group

Karl Weichold, Stoller Family Estate Winemaker

Sean Martin & Mary Cressler, Vindulge

Chris Williams, Roy’s Grille

Britt Rescigno, Communion Bay Supper Club

Eddy Frisk, Colorado BBQ

Jason Williams

Bad Bones BBQ



Saturday, July 6 | 11 am – 4 pm



Tickets are priced at $65 for the public and $50 for club members.



Ticket includes access to the event and chefs, samples of meat, wine tastings, and wine pairings.

Fee: $65