|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/experience/43542/chef-series-spring-dinner?date=2019-04-13&size=2&time=19%3A00
|All Dates:
Spring Dinner with Chef Norma
Chef Norma will walk you through the meal and inspiration behind each dish. The featured wines include crowd favorites like the Old Vine Pommard, as well as our new release, the 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé.
Menu
Hors d' Oeuvre
Brooks Farm Deviled Eggs
2015 Vitae Springs Riesling
Salad
Blood Orange, Avocado, Fennel, Cilantro, Lime
2015 Melon de Bourgogne
Main
Garlic Scented Salmon, Gremolata, Hericot Vert, Dandelion Greens
2018 Pinot Noir Rosé
Dessert
Shortcake, Vanilla Bean Whip, Brûléed Strawberries
2016 Old Vine Pommard
Menu by Executive Chef Norma Buchholz
Fee: $75
Indulge in a family-style food and wine pairing dinner with Executive Chef Norma Buchholz.