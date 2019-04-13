 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/experience/43542/chef-series-spring-dinner?date=2019-04-13&size=2&time=19%3A00
All Dates:Apr 13, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Spring Dinner with Chef Norma

Chef Norma will walk you through the meal and inspiration behind each dish. The featured wines include crowd favorites like the Old Vine Pommard, as well as our new release, the 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé.


Menu

Hors d' Oeuvre

Brooks Farm Deviled Eggs

2015 Vitae Springs Riesling


Salad

Blood Orange, Avocado, Fennel, Cilantro, Lime

2015 Melon de Bourgogne


Main

Garlic Scented Salmon, Gremolata, Hericot Vert, Dandelion Greens

2018 Pinot Noir Rosé


Dessert

Shortcake, Vanilla Bean Whip, Brûléed Strawberries

2016 Old Vine Pommard

Menu by Executive Chef Norma Buchholz

 

Fee: $75

Indulge in a family-style food and wine pairing dinner with Executive Chef Norma Buchholz.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable