Spring Dinner with Chef Norma

Chef Norma will walk you through the meal and inspiration behind each dish. The featured wines include crowd favorites like the Old Vine Pommard, as well as our new release, the 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé.





Menu



Hors d' Oeuvre



Brooks Farm Deviled Eggs



2015 Vitae Springs Riesling





Salad



Blood Orange, Avocado, Fennel, Cilantro, Lime



2015 Melon de Bourgogne





Main



Garlic Scented Salmon, Gremolata, Hericot Vert, Dandelion Greens



2018 Pinot Noir Rosé





Dessert



Shortcake, Vanilla Bean Whip, Brûléed Strawberries



2016 Old Vine Pommard



Menu by Executive Chef Norma Buchholz

Fee: $75