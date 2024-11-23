 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: (503) 662-5323
Email:sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
Website:https://saffronfields.com/product/holiday-lights-sparkling-wine-release-party
All Dates:Nov 23, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sparkling Wine Release & Holiday Lights

Join us on November 23rd for an unforgettable celebration at Saffron Fields Vineyard as we launch our Symbolism 2020 Blanc de Noirs, a sparkling wine made from our estate-grown Pinot Noir. This special evening is more than just a wine release—it's also the grand opening of our Vintner Lights, where the vineyard will be transformed into a magical wonderland of holiday lights.

Your ticket welcomes you with a glass of our newly launched sparkling wine and three appetizers.

Come celebrate with us, and let every glass of the 2020 Blanc de Noirs be a toast to sparkling moments and cherished memories- reserve your spot today!

 

Fee: $25

Join us for the launch of our first sparkling wine and opening night of our annual Vintner Lights!

