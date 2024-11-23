|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|(503) 662-5323
|Email:
|sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|https://saffronfields.com/product/holiday-lights-sparkling-wine-release-party
|All Dates:
Sparkling Wine Release & Holiday Lights
Join us on November 23rd for an unforgettable celebration at Saffron Fields Vineyard as we launch our Symbolism 2020 Blanc de Noirs, a sparkling wine made from our estate-grown Pinot Noir. This special evening is more than just a wine release—it's also the grand opening of our Vintner Lights, where the vineyard will be transformed into a magical wonderland of holiday lights.
Your ticket welcomes you with a glass of our newly launched sparkling wine and three appetizers.
Come celebrate with us, and let every glass of the 2020 Blanc de Noirs be a toast to sparkling moments and cherished memories- reserve your spot today!
Fee: $25
Join us for the launch of our first sparkling wine and opening night of our annual Vintner Lights!