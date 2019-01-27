 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/soup-supper-its-all-about-blends.html
All Dates:Jan 27, 2019 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Soup Supper - It's all about Blends

Menu

2016 Red Red Wine - Vegetable soup

2013 Claret All Meat Chili

2013 Super Tuscan Italian Wedding Soup

Salad and Bread

$25 for Club

Make your reservation

541-855-5330 - The Vineyard

503-487-6692 - Newberg Tasting Room
 

Fee: $30

