Sip & Bloom Fall Floral Workshop

Join us for a creative evening of sipping wine and playing with flowers and leave with a beautiful fall floral design. Create a centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table or a fall wreath to enjoy for the season. Pamela with County Line Flowers will guide you through your floral design at Compton Family Wines. The ticket includes professional instruction, all materials, and a glass of Compton Wine. Light snacks included! Participants are welcome to bring their own food too. Pre-registration is required. Please email us tastingroom@comptonwine.com

Fee: $55-$70