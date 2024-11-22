 Calendar Home
Location:Compton Family Wines
Map:810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370
Phone: 541-929-6555
Email:tastingroom@comptonwine.com
Website:https://www.comptonwine.com/cevent/county-line-flowers-fall-floral-arrangement-workshop-with-wine-2/
All Dates:Nov 22, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Pre-registration required. Philomath Tree Lighting is 6pm

Sip & Bloom Fall Floral Workshop

Join us for a creative evening of sipping wine and playing with flowers and leave with a beautiful fall floral design. Create a centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table or a fall wreath to enjoy for the season. Pamela with County Line Flowers will guide you through your floral design at Compton Family Wines. The ticket includes professional instruction, all materials, and a glass of Compton Wine. Light snacks included! Participants are welcome to bring their own food too. Pre-registration is required. Please email us tastingroom@comptonwine.com

 

Fee: $55-$70

Enjoy a glass of wine while creating a unique Autumn floral centerpiece

Compton Family Wines
Compton Family Wines 97370 810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable