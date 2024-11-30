Location: Stillwater Map: 455 Northeast Irvine Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128 Email: info@corollarywines.com Website: https://corollarywines.com/events/2024/friendsgiving All Dates: Nov 30, 2024 11:00 am - 3:00 pm Tickets are timed. Your ticket will be for either the 11am-1pm or 1pm-3pm session. Please arrive promptly so you have time to taste around the room and purchase bottles to-go before your session concludes!



Second Annual Friendsgiving

The second annual Friendsgiving offers a unique opportunity to experience some of Oregon’s finest up-and-coming winemakers from Approachment, Arabilis, CHO, Corollary, de la boue, Dolores, Liska, Lonesome Rock, Lundeen, Sealionne, Suzor, and Vincent! Each winery will pour two carefully selected wines, and Chef Brett Uniss of Humble Spirit will craft a menu of bites inspired by the winemakers’ own favorite holiday food memories.



“We’re not just fellow winemakers—we’re real-life friends,” says Jeanne Feldkamp, co-founder and co-winemaker at Corollary. “We love spending time together, even when we’re not talking about wine. And we’ve always got each others’ backs—if one of us needs a barrel washer in a pinch or extra hands for sorting fruit, we know we can count on each other. This event really showcases how close-knit our community is. Every one of us is serious about our craft, but we’re always having a great time too.”



In the true spirit of the Willamette Valley, this event is also about giving back. Each participating winery will donate a portion of sales to benefit the Yamhill Community Action Partnership, which works to improve the lives of low-income residents of Yamhill County through housing stabilization, energy services, a regional food bank, and youth services. Learn more at yamhillcap.org.



Bottles of all the wines poured will be available for purchase at the event, including a special event-exclusive mixed case featuring one wine from each participating winery.





Event Policies:

• Tickets are timed. Your ticket will be for either the 11am-1pm or 1pm-3pm session. Please arrive promptly so you have time to taste around the room and purchase bottles to-go before your session concludes!

• Guests of all ages are welcome. All attendees—including children and designated drivers—must have a ticket.

• We will check IDs for all attendees at the door. Guests who may taste wines will be issued a different wristband from guests who may not.

• Ticket purchases are nonrefundable but may be transferred up to 72 hours in advance of the event. Please email info@corollarywines.com to arrange a transfer.

• Vegetarian and gluten-free food options will be available at the event.

Fee: $75 per ticket ($60 for club members and wine industry)