 Calendar Home
Location:The Barberry
Map:645 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-857-0457
Email:kim@kaosmac.com
Website:http://bit.ly/wineandseafoodcelebration
All Dates:Jan 20, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Seafood & Wine Celebration

January is the perfect time of year to celebrate all of Oregon's bountiful and fresh seafood. Join us for an exciting five course wine paired dinner paired by our Chef and Sommelier. Our menu and tickets are available on our website or Facebook page.

 

Fee: $85

Join us for a specially curated five course Oregon seafood and wine dinner.

The Barberry
The Barberry 97128 645 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable