Location:Youngberg Hill Winery Event Center
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.exploretock.com%2Fyoungberghill%2Fevent%2F507243%2Fsmores-pours-2024%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR16v7CauimLjf4Dv6DkABP1-nicpgi2nwXVm81haDvR0Aplw88nAdVn_Cw_aem_Yyo28JgfFgPXPww6okt4mw&h=AT0rjmC8KPMpNaJ71BAnXTxwSiE33QGsW4xNWXFdFJKGINVxuciihhIbSyvwwmnCa0JMd2yrlaF9C84J8NyZZfJFb2bMLmYOlPYRm-qOP22m54_BMfR7HGMnZyhgzePn5sWU7DdLDXJ43mdUo6Xrwx8XPWE
All Dates:Nov 23, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

S'mores and Pours

🍂 Embrace the November Chill at Youngberg Hill Winery! 🍂
As 2024's harvest ends, we look forward to taking a well-deserved break on Saturday, November 23, starting at 11 a.m. in our event center to enjoy S'mores, wine, and music.
🔥 S'mores + Charcuterie = S'morecuterie 🔥
Elevate your s'mores game with a charcuterie twist! A sumptuous spread of chocolates, marshmallows, toppings, and delectable grahams await you. Create your masterpiece and relish the blissful marriage of sweet and savory.
🍷 Wine with S'mores? Yes! 🍷
Your S'morecuterie experience includes a glass of our wine to accompany your board **. Discover the perfect pour to suit your palate, from crisp whites to full-bodied pinot noirs.
⬆️ Elevate your experience! ⬆️
Our experienced wine educators will guide you through a tasting fligh, including a library wine and sparkling wine ($15 add-on to upgrade from a glass to a flight at checkout)
🎶Music to Your Ears? YES🎵🎸🎤
Live music performers will be announced soon!
**Club Members will receive a glass OR flight complimentary-no need to buy an add-on

 

Fee: $35

