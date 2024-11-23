S'mores and Pours

🍂 Embrace the November Chill at Youngberg Hill Winery! 🍂

As 2024's harvest ends, we look forward to taking a well-deserved break on Saturday, November 23, starting at 11 a.m. in our event center to enjoy S'mores, wine, and music.

🔥 S'mores + Charcuterie = S'morecuterie 🔥

Elevate your s'mores game with a charcuterie twist! A sumptuous spread of chocolates, marshmallows, toppings, and delectable grahams await you. Create your masterpiece and relish the blissful marriage of sweet and savory.

🍷 Wine with S'mores? Yes! 🍷

Your S'morecuterie experience includes a glass of our wine to accompany your board **. Discover the perfect pour to suit your palate, from crisp whites to full-bodied pinot noirs.

⬆️ Elevate your experience! ⬆️

Our experienced wine educators will guide you through a tasting fligh, including a library wine and sparkling wine ($15 add-on to upgrade from a glass to a flight at checkout)

🎶Music to Your Ears? YES🎵🎸🎤

Live music performers will be announced soon!

**Club Members will receive a glass OR flight complimentary-no need to buy an add-on

Fee: $35