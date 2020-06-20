RockFest with Flashbak Band

RockFest Saturday June 20, 2020

Kicking off Delfino's Summer events with Flashbak and Coleen & Co. Review.

Flashbak is an Oakland-based cover band playing the best classic rock n-roll, country and blues from the 50’s to modern day favorites. Members include: Steve Clyde on drums, guitarists Steve Fitchett and Dan Fouts, Ted Edwards on Bass, Terry on keyboards and Ryan Stinson as the lead vocalist. This group specializes in music that makes all ages want to get up and dance! Be prepared for a fantastically fun blast from the past with FLASHBAK!



Coleen & Co Review 4pm- 6pm

Flashbak 6pm- 9pm



Tickets $10.00 purchase ahead or at the door

Food available for purchase by ThunderS'truck BBQ

Wine & beer available for sale

