Delfino Vineyards
3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541-673-7575
Email:terri@delfinovineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/rockfest%20with%20flashbak%20band.html
All Dates:Jun 20, 2020 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

RockFest with Flashbak Band

RockFest Saturday June 20, 2020
Kicking off Delfino's Summer events with Flashbak and Coleen & Co. Review.
Flashbak is an Oakland-based cover band playing the best classic rock n-roll, country and blues from the 50’s to modern day favorites. Members include: Steve Clyde on drums, guitarists Steve Fitchett and Dan Fouts, Ted Edwards on Bass, Terry on keyboards and Ryan Stinson as the lead vocalist. This group specializes in music that makes all ages want to get up and dance! Be prepared for a fantastically fun blast from the past with FLASHBAK!

Coleen & Co Review 4pm- 6pm
Flashbak 6pm- 9pm

Tickets $10.00 purchase ahead or at the door
Food available for purchase by ThunderS'truck BBQ
Wine & beer available for sale

 

Fee: $10

