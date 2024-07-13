 Calendar Home
Location:Armstrong Vineyard
Map:16800 Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Email:redelectricwines@gmail.com
All Dates:Jul 13, 2024 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Ribbon Ridge Vineyard Spring Release Party

Red Electric’s John Grochau & Doug Ackerman invite you to the vineyard for a special tour and tasting among the vines. Taste through the Red Electric spring releases and Library wines among their estate fruit vines

Red Electric Wine Tasting: $15/person, refundable with purchase of bottle

Red Electric 2021 Evening Primrose Armstrong Vineyard Chardonnay Ribbon Ridge $35

93 Editor’s Choice Wine Enthusiast, 92 Paul Gregutt, 90 Vinous

Red Electric 2021 Armstrong Vineyard Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge $35

93 Paul Gregutt, 91 Wine Enthusiast, 90 pts Vinous

Red Electric 2021 TGV Armstrong Vineyard Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge $70

95 Paul Gregutt, 94 Cellar Selection Wine Enthusiast, 92 Vinous

Red Electric 2019 Alpine Lily Armstrong Vineyard Chardonnay Ribbon Ridge $25

Red Electric 2022 Evening Primrose Armstrong Vineyard Chardonnay Ribbon Ridge $35

Red Electric 2022 Armstrong Vineyard Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge $35

Bonus Pinot


Cowbell cheeses & charcuterie

Savory popcorn

 

Fee: $15/person, refundable with purchase of bottle

Taste through the Red Electric spring releases and Library wines among their estate fruit vines

Armstrong Vineyard
Armstrong Vineyard 16800 16800 Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
