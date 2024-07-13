Ribbon Ridge Vineyard Spring Release Party

Red Electric’s John Grochau & Doug Ackerman invite you to the vineyard for a special tour and tasting among the vines. Taste through the Red Electric spring releases and Library wines among their estate fruit vines



Red Electric Wine Tasting: $15/person, refundable with purchase of bottle



Red Electric 2021 Evening Primrose Armstrong Vineyard Chardonnay Ribbon Ridge $35



93 Editor’s Choice Wine Enthusiast, 92 Paul Gregutt, 90 Vinous



Red Electric 2021 Armstrong Vineyard Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge $35



93 Paul Gregutt, 91 Wine Enthusiast, 90 pts Vinous



Red Electric 2021 TGV Armstrong Vineyard Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge $70



95 Paul Gregutt, 94 Cellar Selection Wine Enthusiast, 92 Vinous



Red Electric 2019 Alpine Lily Armstrong Vineyard Chardonnay Ribbon Ridge $25



Red Electric 2022 Evening Primrose Armstrong Vineyard Chardonnay Ribbon Ridge $35



Red Electric 2022 Armstrong Vineyard Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge $35



Bonus Pinot





Cowbell cheeses & charcuterie



Savory popcorn





Fee: $15/person, refundable with purchase of bottle