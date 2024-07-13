|Location:
|Armstrong Vineyard
|Map:
|16800 Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
|Email:
|redelectricwines@gmail.com
|All Dates:
Ribbon Ridge Vineyard Spring Release Party
Red Electric’s John Grochau & Doug Ackerman invite you to the vineyard for a special tour and tasting among the vines. Taste through the Red Electric spring releases and Library wines among their estate fruit vines
Red Electric Wine Tasting: $15/person, refundable with purchase of bottle
Red Electric 2021 Evening Primrose Armstrong Vineyard Chardonnay Ribbon Ridge $35
93 Editor’s Choice Wine Enthusiast, 92 Paul Gregutt, 90 Vinous
Red Electric 2021 Armstrong Vineyard Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge $35
93 Paul Gregutt, 91 Wine Enthusiast, 90 pts Vinous
Red Electric 2021 TGV Armstrong Vineyard Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge $70
95 Paul Gregutt, 94 Cellar Selection Wine Enthusiast, 92 Vinous
Red Electric 2019 Alpine Lily Armstrong Vineyard Chardonnay Ribbon Ridge $25
Red Electric 2022 Evening Primrose Armstrong Vineyard Chardonnay Ribbon Ridge $35
Red Electric 2022 Armstrong Vineyard Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge $35
Bonus Pinot
Cowbell cheeses & charcuterie
Savory popcorn
Fee: $15/person, refundable with purchase of bottle
