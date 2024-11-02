"Boo on de Bayou" All Souls Day

Venture into the swamp on All Souls Day if you dare and join us for "Boo on de Bayou". Savor delicious Cajun Foods by Kate, delight in a tasting selection of Seven Sails Vineyard's finest wines, and tap your toes to the live music of Le Bon Bande Duo, all while enjoying the gorgeous valley view. We promise not to put de gris-gris on you!



Le Bon Bande Duo plays Cajun music the old way featuring French songs of love, loss, death, drinking and dancing. It's fun and sad, universal and about real people. Robert Lee plays fiddle and Paul Rathje plays accordion and sings high and lonesome.



Kate's cooking will feature such treats as Cajun boudin, crawfish stuffed crepes, chili polenta cups, hush puppies with remoulade, hot Louisiana funeral sandwiches, gâteau de sirop, pralines and so much more scrumptiousness! Food Boards must be purchased in advanced separately from your entrance ticket.



RESERVATION REQUIRED



$25 Ticket per person - Includes Entrance, Flight of 5 Wines and Musical Entertainment



Add on FOOD CHOICES not to be missed! Must be ordered in advance. Food boards are bounteous!



$40.00 - 2 Person Food Board + Starter + Dessert (full food platter serves 2)



$22.00 - 1 Person Food Board + Starter + Dessert (full food platter serves 1)



$34.00 - 2 Person Meatless Food Board + Starter + Dessert (serves 2 - no meat)



$19.00 - 1 Person Meatless Food Board + Starter + Dessert (serves 1 - no meat)



Limit of 30 people per seating - Tables available for 1 to 12 people.



We here at Seven Sails Vineyard are looking forward to sharing our wines and our home with you.



Laissez les bons temps rouler!







Fee: $25 Entrance, wine tasting & Live Music, Bounteous Food Platters range from $20 to $40