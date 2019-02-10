Location: J Wrigley Map: 19390 Cherry Hill Road, Sheridan, OR 97378 Phone: (971) 901-2177 Email: karyn@youngberghill.com Website: http://https://kazzit.com/event/progressive-lunch--three-roads-5c01779e9b91f.html All Dates: Jan 27, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Feb 10, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Feb 17, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Feb 24, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mar 3, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mar 10, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mar 17, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mar 24, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Progressive Lunch - Three Roads

J Wrigley, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and Youngberg Hill have teamed together as “Three Roads” to showcase their wines and make your Sundays more interesting this winter. Enjoy your meal one winery at a time. Start at J Wrigley for bubbles and appetizers, move on to Yamhill Valley Vineyards for sandwiches and a white flight, and finish at Youngberg Hill for dessert and Pinot.



10 am – 12 pm - appetizers paired with bubbles at J Wrigley

12 pm – 2 pm - sandwiches and a white flight at Yamhill Valley Vineyards

2 pm – 4 pm - dessert and Pinot at Youngberg Hill



Click on below 'Contact' to purchase tickets.

Fee: $35