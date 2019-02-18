|Location:
|Utopia Vineyard
|Map:
|17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-687-1671
|Email:
|info@utopiawine.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/presidents-day-celebration.html
|All Dates:
President's Day Celebration
Celebrate America's founding father, George Washington while enjoying our award winning Estate wines. Featuring our New 2016 Estate Pinot-noir and artisan bread and cheeses. $20 for non-members.
Utopia Vineyard
Utopia Vineyard 17445 17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132