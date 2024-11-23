|Location:
Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
503-580-1596
|Email:
info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/467242/pre-thanksgiving-with-wood-fired-pizza?date=2024-11-23&size=2&time=10%3A00
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend with Wood-fired Pizza
Gather together on November 23rd at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards to kick off your pre-Thanksgiving festivities and enjoy wood-fired pizza and wine. Enjoy the best views of our historic vineyard while sipping on Knudsen Vineyards wine. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event.
Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat. Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.
Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.
8" Personal Pizza, $16/each
Options:
Heirloom tomato & pesto
Prosciutto e Funghi
Bianco pizza with marinated artichokes, sausage & olives
All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.
Fee: $0
