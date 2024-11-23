Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend with Wood-fired Pizza

Gather together on November 23rd at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards to kick off your pre-Thanksgiving festivities and enjoy wood-fired pizza and wine. Enjoy the best views of our historic vineyard while sipping on Knudsen Vineyards wine. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event.



Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat. Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.



Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.

8" Personal Pizza, $16/each

Options:

Heirloom tomato & pesto

Prosciutto e Funghi

Bianco pizza with marinated artichokes, sausage & olives



All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.

Fee: $0