Pickle and Pinot: A Private Pickleball Event with

Has a better pairing existed? We think not. Join us at Grounded Body for a private pickleball and wine tasting event with our friends from Penner Ash & Willakenzie. Enjoy a day of pickle ball on our newly renovated indoor courts, some of the best wine in the valley, and delicious farm to table snacks from Humble Spirit restaurant. All levels of skill are welcome! Courts will be marked for beginner, intermediate, and advanced play. Courts will be marked for beginner, intermediate, and advanced play.



When you are not playing, explore creekside trails, take a stroll through our market garden, and chow down on a burger from Humble Spirit.



Purchase of a ticket includes, 1 glass of wine from either Penner Ash or WillaKenzie, snacks from Humble Spirit, and 1.5 hours of guaranteed pickleball play.

Fee: $75