Patton Valley Wines DIY Macrame Class

Are you like me and have always loved macrame, but have no idea how to do it? Well, we have the class for you!



Join us and Shandrea Frew, owner of Free Wild She, for a creative workshop to learn the art of macrame. She'll teach you about the basics of macrame while going over the common knots used. After learning the basics, she'll instruct you on creating your very own plant hanger!



This is an intimate class and is capped at 12 people. Each ticket includes a flight or glass of wine (or sparkling cider for those under 21) workshop admission, all materials & tools.



TICKET: $55 PER PERSON | $45 FOR WINE CLUB

