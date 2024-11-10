Patton Valley Fall Open House

Sip, Savor, and Welcome the Autumn at our Fall Wine Open House!



Calling all club members and those who have always been interested to know what our club is all about!



Join us on November 10th for our Fall Open House! Come check out our new wine club releases and enjoy family style charcuterie boards. We will be pouring a special flight featuring the brand new 2023 Sparkling Gamay, 2022 West Block Pinot Noir and 2022 Reserve Syrah! Feel free to invite friends and swing by to celebrate fall with us!