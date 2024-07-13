 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-784-2874
Email:celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3675368/
All Dates:Jul 13, 2024 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Paint Party at Chris James Cellars

Saturday, July 13th, 12pm-2:30pm || McMinnville Tasting Room

Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine tasting & painting party!

Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art: Hello Sunshine.
No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.

Check-in time from 12:00-12:30 PM. Painting begins promptly at 12:30 PM and goes until 2:30 pm.

Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 12 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.

Age 18 and over only.

 

Fee: $55

Bottle and Bottega Paint Party at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room

