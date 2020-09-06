Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon

Stunning scenery, small town charm and world-class wine – this is what awaits you at the 2020 Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon, Relay, and 5k! Race morning starts with a stunning sunrise view at Stoller Family Estate and finishes in downtown Carlton with a spectacular wine and music festival hosted by Ken Wright Cellars and featuring 20+ local wineries, beer, kombucha, brunch, and more! In between, the gorgeous point-to-point course gives you a unique perspective of Oregon’s iconic Willamette valley wine country. Run and raise a glass with us Labor Day weekend! Learn more at www.oregonwinecountryhalf.com

Fee: $40-116