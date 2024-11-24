 Calendar Home
Location:Evesham Wood and Haden Fig
Map:3795 Wallace Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503.371.8478
Email:info@eveshamwood.com
Website:https://eveshamwood.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2024 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 25, 2024 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Both days, 24-25

Open House and nostalgic tasting

Historic winery Evesham Wood, along with sister winery Haden Fig, is opening the doors of its original 1980s winery for the first time since 2019. This beloved spot includes an underground cave and the open house event will feature a tasting of the winery’s new releases and several library wines. Owner and winemaker Erin Nuccio sees this special event as a look-back occasion for fans of the winery to experience how tastings operated decades ago in the Eola-Amity Hills of Oregon. The Open House will be held November 23rd and 24th from noon to 4:00 pm each day.

One of the highlights will be tasting first sips of the 2022 Evesham Wood, Le Puits Sec Vineyard Pinot Noir. The estate vineyard, planted by Russ and Mary Raney in 1986 obtained organic certification with grapes experiencing low intervention in the cellar, and harvesting of grapes exclusively from non-irrigated vineyards. This dry farming forces the vine’s roots to grow deeper into the soil, sustaining the terroir.

Evesham Wood and Haden Fig invite fans to original 1980’s winery

Evesham Wood and Haden Fig
Evesham Wood and Haden Fig 97304 3795 Wallace Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable