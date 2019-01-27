Music Sunday ~ David Rogers Guitar

Recently termed, ‘a prominent guitarist,’ by the New York Times, David Rogers Fusesclassical, jazz, early, and world music elements into powerful, moving and virtuosic performances based on both original and traditional repertoire.

The Washington Post has praised his ‘astonishingly florid’ improvisations. He has been called a ‘modern master’ of the classical guitar’ by 20th Century Guitar. Classics today.com has praised his ‘first rate instrumental artistry,’ and the Lute Society of America Quarterly has called his technique ‘formidable.’