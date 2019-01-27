 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery Tasting Room
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity,OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/music-sunday-david-rogers-guitar/
All Dates:Jan 27, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Music Sunday ~ David Rogers Guitar

Recently termed, ‘a prominent guitarist,’ by the New York Times, David Rogers Fusesclassical, jazz, early, and world music elements into powerful, moving and virtuosic performances based on both original and traditional repertoire.

The Washington Post has praised his ‘astonishingly florid’ improvisations. He has been called a ‘modern master’ of the classical guitar’ by 20th Century Guitar. Classics today.com has praised his ‘first rate instrumental artistry,’ and the Lute Society of America Quarterly has called his technique ‘formidable.’

Brooks Winery Tasting Room
© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

