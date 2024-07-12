 Calendar Home
Music on the Lawn Featuring Hit Machine

Friday, July 12, 2024
6pm - 9pm (gates open at 5pm)
$10 pp (under 21 is complimentary)
Club Members: $5 pp (4 tickets per member, must sign into your account to purchase)
Gate Admission: $15 (member and non-member).
Online Registration will close at 4pm the day of the event.

Food Trucks: Gourmet on the Go, Amelia's Mexican, and West Coast Phylliz
Outside food is allowed, NO outside beverages of any kind.
Please see website for complete details

 

Fee: $10.00

Music on the Lawn Summer Concert Series featuring Hit Machine

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
