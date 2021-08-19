|Location:
|Faith Hope And Charity Winery
|Map:
|70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
|Phone:
|5413505384
|Email:
|cindy@fhcvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
|All Dates:
Movie Night
Bring your blanket and find a spot on the lawn area to watch "Footloose" on the big screen. Wood-fired pizzas, wine by the bottle, and soda are available for purchase. Have a picnic with your special people and enjoy a movie on a large drive-in style screen. You will not be in your cars, but on a blanket on the lawn area. Advance Ticket Purchase Required!
Fee: $10