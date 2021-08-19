 Calendar Home
Location:Faith Hope And Charity Winery
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: 5413505384
Email:cindy@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
All Dates:Aug 19, 2021 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Movie Night

Bring your blanket and find a spot on the lawn area to watch "Footloose" on the big screen. Wood-fired pizzas, wine by the bottle, and soda are available for purchase. Have a picnic with your special people and enjoy a movie on a large drive-in style screen. You will not be in your cars, but on a blanket on the lawn area. Advance Ticket Purchase Required!

Fee: $10

Faith Hope And Charity Winery
Faith Hope And Charity Winery 70450 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
