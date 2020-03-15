|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|971-901-2177
|Email:
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/99420/mimosa-sunday
|All Dates:
Mimosa Sunday
Join us up at Youngberg Hill on Sunday morning for mimosas! From 10 am - 2 pm we will serve mimosas with a perfectly paired snack. Follow us on Facebook for weekly details. Purchase tickets to secure your spot, walk-ins will be welcome, but food may not be guaranteed.
Fee: $15
Stop in every Sunday for a new mimosa creation and a paired bite.