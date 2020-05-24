Memorial Day SwingFest

Memorial Day SwingFest with HotQua

Sunday May 24, 2020



Bring your listening ears and dancing shoes and be ready for a great time! HotQua is Douglas Counties premier Gypsy Swing band. They have been together for over 15 years and play a variety of styles including Gypsy Swing, Latin Hoedowns, Bluegrass, and a variety of original tunes. They have been known to entrance audiences with their unique acoustic instrumentation and arrangements.



Social Hour 4-5pm. Showtime 5pm – 8pm

Tickets $10 — purchase ahead or at the door

Ticket price includes wine tasting, music & door prizes!

Food available for purchase by The Bun Stuffer

Wine & beer available for sale

Seating is first-come first-served, so bring a chair or blanket just in case…

Plenty of parking — RV friendly!

Ticket Reservations — call Delfino Winery 541-673-7575

