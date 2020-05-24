|Location:
|Delfino Vineyards & Winery
|Map:
|1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
|Phone:
|541-675-7676
|Email:
|terri@delfinovineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/memorial%20day%20swingfest.html
|All Dates:
Memorial Day SwingFest
Memorial Day SwingFest with HotQua
Sunday May 24, 2020
Bring your listening ears and dancing shoes and be ready for a great time! HotQua is Douglas Counties premier Gypsy Swing band. They have been together for over 15 years and play a variety of styles including Gypsy Swing, Latin Hoedowns, Bluegrass, and a variety of original tunes. They have been known to entrance audiences with their unique acoustic instrumentation and arrangements.
Social Hour 4-5pm. Showtime 5pm – 8pm
Tickets $10 — purchase ahead or at the door
Ticket price includes wine tasting, music & door prizes!
Food available for purchase by The Bun Stuffer
Wine & beer available for sale
Seating is first-come first-served, so bring a chair or blanket just in case…
Plenty of parking — RV friendly!
Ticket Reservations — call Delfino Winery 541-673-7575
