Location:Van Duzer Vineyards
Map:11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 800-884-1927
Email:tastingroom@vanduzer.com
Website:http://https://vanduzervineyards.com/event-list/
All Dates:May 28, 2024 - Sep 7, 2024

Live Music on the Lawn | Summer Music Series

Join us all summer long for a series of live music concerts on our lawn from some of your favorite local artists including Curtis Reynolds, Josh n' Jess, Dylan Santiago, Blacksmith Neighbors and more! Go to our event page for the full list of performances.

Please note that admission is free for these events with wine and charcuterie available for purchase during the performance. Celebrate summer with feel-good music, a glass of wine with friends and 360-degree views of the valley from our lawn.

Please note that pre-registration is not required — although registering for tastings before or after the event in our tasting room is highly encouraged. This is a casual event that is first come, first served for the performance. If you are interested in reserving a spot for a tasting (we think it might get pretty busy) please use our regular reservation system to ensure that you have a seat and a glass of wine.

 

Fee: $Free | Wine & Charcuterie available for purchase

Join us for live music on the lawn with local artists on select Saturdays all summer long!

Van Duzer Vineyards
