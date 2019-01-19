|Location:
|Hideaway at Dobbes
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-austin-b-sweeney.html
|All Dates:
Live Music: Austin B. Sweeney
Enjoy the country, rock, and blues-influenced sounds of solo singer/songwriter and guitarist Austin B. Sweeney as he serenades us in our newest event space, the Hideaway! We'll have special pricing on Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle as well as beer on tap, light bites, and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.
Fee: $Free