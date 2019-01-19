 Calendar Home
Location:Hideaway at Dobbes
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-austin-b-sweeney.html
All Dates:Jan 19, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Live Music: Austin B. Sweeney

Enjoy the country, rock, and blues-influenced sounds of solo singer/songwriter and guitarist Austin B. Sweeney as he serenades us in our newest event space, the Hideaway! We'll have special pricing on Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle as well as beer on tap, light bites, and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.


 

Fee: $Free

Enjoy the country, rock, and blues-influenced sounds of solo singer/songwriter and guitarist Austin B. Sweeney as he serenades us in our newest event space, the Hideaway! We'll have special pricing on Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle as well as beer on tap, light bites, and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.    Fee: $Free
Hideaway at Dobbes
Hideaway at Dobbes 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable