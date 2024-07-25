 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge WInery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/raptorridgewinery/event/481154/live-music-kris-deelane
All Dates:Jul 25, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live Music at Raptor Ridge: Kris Deelane

Join us for our Live Music Series - open to the public!

Welcome back to Kris Deelane! Powerhouse vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Kris Deelane, has spent over three decades performing, touring, and recording. She's played festivals including Waterfront Blues Fest, Oregon Country Fair, Burning Man, High Sierra, Kerrville, and What the Festival.

Seating is limited and based on first-come, first-seated availability beginning at 5:30. Picnic boxes are available to pre-order and wine is available by the glass or bottle.

 

Fee: $20

Powerhouse vocalist Kris Deelane performs at Raptor Ridge Winery.

