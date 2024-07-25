Live Music at Raptor Ridge: Kris Deelane

Join us for our Live Music Series - open to the public!



Welcome back to Kris Deelane! Powerhouse vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Kris Deelane, has spent over three decades performing, touring, and recording. She's played festivals including Waterfront Blues Fest, Oregon Country Fair, Burning Man, High Sierra, Kerrville, and What the Festival.



Seating is limited and based on first-come, first-seated availability beginning at 5:30. Picnic boxes are available to pre-order and wine is available by the glass or bottle.

Fee: $20