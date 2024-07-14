Human Cellars Dinner at Urban Decanter

Join Bryan Berenguer; owner/farmer/winemaker of Human Cellars. Bryan is also a viticulturist & oenologist, as well as the Advisor of the Agriculture Development at Chemeketa Community College. Bryan is a biodynamic producer who will talk to us about the art and science of biodynamics. We'll clear up fact from fiction, learn why we should support growers who are passionate about protecting the land, and, of course, taste his exceptionally clean, delicious, and well made wines.



Chef Jeremy Lees of Urban Decanter will pair the perfect foods with Bryan's Pinot, gamay, viognier, and rose. We'll even have a surprise wine for you to try.



$100 includes the dinner, wine pairing, and gratuity. The best value in the Valley!



Presented by PDX Wine Events.

Fee: $100