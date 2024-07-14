 Calendar Home
Location:Urban Decanter
Map:2001 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 5037045805
Email:erin@pdxwineevents.com
Website:https://www.urbandecanter.com/events
All Dates:Jul 14, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Human Cellars Dinner at Urban Decanter

Join Bryan Berenguer; owner/farmer/winemaker of Human Cellars. Bryan is also a viticulturist & oenologist, as well as the Advisor of the Agriculture Development at Chemeketa Community College. Bryan is a biodynamic producer who will talk to us about the art and science of biodynamics. We'll clear up fact from fiction, learn why we should support growers who are passionate about protecting the land, and, of course, taste his exceptionally clean, delicious, and well made wines.

Chef Jeremy Lees of Urban Decanter will pair the perfect foods with Bryan's Pinot, gamay, viognier, and rose. We'll even have a surprise wine for you to try.

$100 includes the dinner, wine pairing, and gratuity. The best value in the Valley!

Presented by PDX Wine Events.

 

Fee: $100

Winemaker Dinner featuring biodynamic grower at Urban Decanter in Forest Grove.

Urban Decanter
Urban Decanter 97116 2001 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable