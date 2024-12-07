 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: (503) 662-5323
Email:sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
Website:https://saffronfields.com/collection/events
All Dates:Nov 30, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Dec 7, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Dec 21, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Holiday Vintner Lights & S'mores

Join us for a festive evening at Saffron Field's Vintner Lights! This annual tradition lights up the vineyard in holiday splendor on November 30th, December 7th, and December 21st from 4-6 PM. Begin your night with a welcome pour of our estate-grown wine and relax by our cozy fire pits. Each ticket includes a s’mores kit to enjoy fireside and a $10 wine credit toward any bottle purchase, with special prices available for holiday shopping. Afterward, extend the festivities in downtown Carlton for a perfect holiday outing. Don’t miss this magical evening—reserve your spot today!

 

Fee: $15

Saffron Fields Vineyard's Annual Vintner Lights and S'mores

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable