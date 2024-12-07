Holiday Vintner Lights & S'mores

Join us for a festive evening at Saffron Field's Vintner Lights! This annual tradition lights up the vineyard in holiday splendor on November 30th, December 7th, and December 21st from 4-6 PM. Begin your night with a welcome pour of our estate-grown wine and relax by our cozy fire pits. Each ticket includes a s’mores kit to enjoy fireside and a $10 wine credit toward any bottle purchase, with special prices available for holiday shopping. Afterward, extend the festivities in downtown Carlton for a perfect holiday outing. Don’t miss this magical evening—reserve your spot today!

Fee: $15