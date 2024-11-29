 Calendar Home
Location:ADELSHEIM VINEYARD
Map:16800 NE CALKINS LANE, NEWBERG, OREGON 97132
Phone: 5035383652
Email:JROSARIO@ADELSHEIM.COM
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/adelsheimvineyard/event/80690/holiday-open-house-tour-tasting-at-our-historic-winery
All Dates:Nov 29, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: TOUR + TASTE



Gather your people (besties, family, and moderately tolerated relations) and head to wine country for a unique adventure. The doors to our winery production area RARELY open, so don’t miss this opportunity.

We’ve planned a holiday infused progressive tour through wine caves, past tanks, barrels, and presses. Each stop will feature wines—including sparkling—that are sure to inspire your holiday entertaining and gifting. You experience wraps up at our chef’s beautiful and delicous grazing table.

 

Fee: $20.00

Greet the holiday season with a relaxing and fun wine experience at the historic Adelsheim estate!

ADELSHEIM VINEYARD
