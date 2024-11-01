 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:https://anichecellars.com/
All Dates:Nov 1, 2024 - Nov 14, 2024

Holiday Open House & 50% Off Case Sale

Join us for our Semi-Annual 50%-Off Holiday Case Sale and Open House. Build your stash of holiday sparkling, red, and white wines at a 50% discount for Club members and 30% off for the general public. We'll be celebrating with Open House events November 2-3rd and 9-10th at our Underwood tasting room overlooking the Gorge--meet our mother/daughter winemakers, enjoy complimentary snacks, and taste our discounted sale wines! Reservations and walk-ins are welcomed!

Taste & build your stash of holiday wine! Q&A with our winemakers! Free snacks!

AniChe Cellars
