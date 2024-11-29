|Location:
|Wineries Located in Carlton
|Carlton, Carlton, OR 97111
|971-264-1555
|kim@nwwineshuttle.com
|https://nwwineshuttle.rezdy.com/674021/holiday-ho-ho-hop-on-hop-off?_gl=1*1b23qyn*_gcl_au*NTA0NzQ5MTYxLjE3MzA3NDAyNjA.*_ga*NjI1NDU0NzQ0LjE3MDk0MTA0ODE.*_ga_J7SXS0R0D6*MTczMDc0MDEzOS4yNzQuMS4xNzMwNzQyODY2LjYwLjAuMA..
Holiday HO HO (Hop on Hop off)
Hop on hop off wine experience with a festive twist. You'll enjoy the freedom to explore multiple tasting rooms at your own pace, while each stop surprises you with holiday-inspired activities. From cozy seasonal treats to wine pairings, festive décor and a holiday market, this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season in style!
This is a shared tour where guests can choose three wineries they'd like to visit. The route features 5-7 wineries in the Carlton area that have something festive to offer for the weekend.
Tour includes:
Convenient pickup location
Oregon Convention Center (122 NE Holladay St, Portland 97232)
Tualatin Park & Ride at Bridgeport Village (SW Travellers Ln, Tigard, OR 97224)
Transportation (9:30am - 5:30pm)
Cheerful host
Complimentary Water
Does not include:
Tasting fees
Lunch (Food for purchase is available)
Gratuity
Wineries
Cana’s Feast
Carlton Winemaker Studio
Laurel Ridge Winery
Abbey Road Farm
Black Dog
Flaneur
*There is a 4 person minimum per tour. If minimum is not met, customers will receive a refund.
Fee: $79
Get into the holiday spirit with NW Wine Shuttle’s special holiday-themed Hop-On, Hop-Off Tour