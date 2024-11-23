Holiday Art & Wine Fundraiser

November 23rd & 24th from 12pm to 5pm



Cheers to giving back with every brush stroke and sip! Join us for our Holiday Art Studio and Wine Sale - where every purchase brings joy to you and support to those in need.



Join Patton Valley Wines along with our amazing local artists for our Holiday Art Studio & Wine Sale. Come meet the artists, search for the perfect piece of art, all while sipping Patton Valley wines. To top it off, a portion of all art and wine sales will be donated to YCAP.



Participating Artists:



Joan Pechanec, Ray Massini, Kerrie Savage, Penny Forrest, Susan Kuznitsky, & More!