|Location:
|Patton Valley Wines
|Map:
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5039853445
|Email:
|justina@pattonvalley.com
|Website:
|http://www.pattonvalley.com
|All Dates:
Holiday Art & Wine Fundraiser
November 23rd & 24th from 12pm to 5pm
Cheers to giving back with every brush stroke and sip! Join us for our Holiday Art Studio and Wine Sale - where every purchase brings joy to you and support to those in need.
Join Patton Valley Wines along with our amazing local artists for our Holiday Art Studio & Wine Sale. Come meet the artists, search for the perfect piece of art, all while sipping Patton Valley wines. To top it off, a portion of all art and wine sales will be donated to YCAP.
Participating Artists:
Joan Pechanec, Ray Massini, Kerrie Savage, Penny Forrest, Susan Kuznitsky, & More!
Sip, Shop, and Support with us Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend!