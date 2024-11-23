 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5039853445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Nov 23, 2024 - Nov 24, 2024

Holiday Art & Wine Fundraiser

November 23rd & 24th from 12pm to 5pm

Cheers to giving back with every brush stroke and sip! Join us for our Holiday Art Studio and Wine Sale - where every purchase brings joy to you and support to those in need.

Join Patton Valley Wines along with our amazing local artists for our Holiday Art Studio & Wine Sale. Come meet the artists, search for the perfect piece of art, all while sipping Patton Valley wines. To top it off, a portion of all art and wine sales will be donated to YCAP.

Participating Artists:

Joan Pechanec, Ray Massini, Kerrie Savage, Penny Forrest, Susan Kuznitsky, & More!

Sip, Shop, and Support with us Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend!

