Grenache Fest

GRENACHE FEST SPRUNG FROM A LOVE OF THE VARIETAL IN ALL OF ITS INTERPRETATIONS ALL OVER THE WORLD. WINEMAKER TODD ALEXANDER AND WINE DESIGN AND MARKETER CARRIE ALEXANDER WORK TOGETHER TO BRING YOU AN EVENT THAT MARRIES WINE AND MUSIC IN AN UNPRETENTIOUS AND TOTALLY ENJOYABLE WEEKEND OF ACTIVITIES.



THIS YEAR, THE SEMINARS WILL FEATURE TALENTED WINE WRITERS, PODCASTERS AND EDUCATORS, INCLUDING MJ TOWLER (BLACK WINE GUY /BEATS, VINES AND LIFE PODCAST), FERNANDO MORA MW, DIANA D’URSO (BARCELONA SOMMELIER) AND MICHAEL ALBERTY (WINE ENTHUSIAST, THE OREGONIAN + MANY OTHERS). PLUS, GRENACHE PRODUCERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD BRING YOU THE MOST INCLUSIVE SHOWCASE OF SMALL-PRODUCTION, HIGH-QUALITY WINES IN EVERY IMAGINABLE STYLE. TRULY, SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE.



TWO NIGHTS OF MUSIC THIS YEAR HAVE BEEN CURATED BY M. WARD



WHO SHOULD ATTEND? ANYONE WHO LIKES ANY OF THESE THINGS. NEW TO WINE? YOU WILL FIND ZERO SNOBBERY HERE. THAT’S A PROMISE.



QUESTIONS?? REACH OUT TO US AT HELLO@GRENACHEFEST.COM.

Fee: $100