Great White Wine Experience

Join us for the 2024 Great White Wine Experience, our annual celebration of white wine! We are hosting 24 wineries over two days here at Left Coast, showcasing white wines from around the Willamette Valley.



The event is hosted out in our oak savanna surrounding our Tree House Pavilion. The Great White Wine Experience is a great way to spend some quality time outside with friends and family while exploring a wide range of unique, crisp and refreshing variations of Oregon white wine. Bottles are available for purchase from all participating wineries and we will also have a number of craft vendors attending the event to add to the festival environment. Live music will accompany the beautiful July weather making for a nearly perfect day out under the oaks.



SAME DAY TICKETS AVAILABLE at Left Coast! Last entry into the event area is at 4 pm. Wine Club Members from all participating wineries receive discounted admission, please reach out to your Wine Club Manager to get the promo code.



Each ticket include a logo wine glass, logo wine bag and allows for 10 tastes from any of the participating wine vendors each day. Additional tasting tickets are available for purchase during the event.



Each day we will have a food truck in the event area featuring different ethic cuisines. We will also be serving our famous wood fired pizza in the tasting room as well as glasses and bottles of wine.

Fee: $55