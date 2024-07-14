Grapes & Grooves 2024

Welcome to Grapes and Grooves 2024!



Sunday, July 14th 11am - 6:30pm on the Zenith Vineyard lawn. Bring a chair, and some friends, and enjoy a day of live music!



Headliner: Hit Machine



Local Musicians: Rustic Valley Acoustic | Skyylar Pelous | Remy Felsch



Food Carts: Lobster Dogs PDX | Hangry’s



Ticket pricing:

GA: $5

*General seating on the lawn must bring your own chair.



VIP Table: $200

*Includes a table for up to 10 people on the Zenith veranda with bottle service.

Fee: $5