Location:Zenith Vineyard
Map:5657 Zena Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5039323540
Email:kim@zenithvineyard.com
Website:http://zenithvineyard.com/collection#/specials
All Dates:Jul 14, 2024 11:00 am - 6:30 pm

Grapes & Grooves 2024

Welcome to Grapes and Grooves 2024!

Sunday, July 14th 11am - 6:30pm on the Zenith Vineyard lawn. Bring a chair, and some friends, and enjoy a day of live music!

Headliner: Hit Machine

Local Musicians: Rustic Valley Acoustic | Skyylar Pelous | Remy Felsch

Food Carts: Lobster Dogs PDX | Hangry’s

Ticket pricing:
GA: $5
*General seating on the lawn must bring your own chair.

VIP Table: $200
*Includes a table for up to 10 people on the Zenith veranda with bottle service. 

 

Fee: $5

Zenith Vineyard
5657 Zena Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

