|Location:
|Zenith Vineyard
|Map:
|5657 Zena Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5039323540
|Email:
|kim@zenithvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://zenithvineyard.com/collection#/specials
Grapes & Grooves 2024
Welcome to Grapes and Grooves 2024!
Sunday, July 14th 11am - 6:30pm on the Zenith Vineyard lawn. Bring a chair, and some friends, and enjoy a day of live music!
Headliner: Hit Machine
Local Musicians: Rustic Valley Acoustic | Skyylar Pelous | Remy Felsch
Food Carts: Lobster Dogs PDX | Hangry’s
Ticket pricing:
GA: $5
*General seating on the lawn must bring your own chair.
VIP Table: $200
*Includes a table for up to 10 people on the Zenith veranda with bottle service.
