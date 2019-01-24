|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|503-648-8198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/floral-arrangement.html
Floral Arrangement
Fall Centerpiece (Flower Power)
Use discount code ValerieR for a 40% discount
Create a stunning flower arrangement with our selection of carefully curated, seasonally inspired, fresh-cut flowers. Our expert host guides you through your creation with tried-and-true tips for a beautiful and balanced bouquet--perfect for a celebration, centerpiece, or your own coffee table.
21 and up event
No outside food or beverage
Fee: $69