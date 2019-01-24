Floral Arrangement

Fall Centerpiece (Flower Power)

Use discount code ValerieR for a 40% discount



Create a stunning flower arrangement with our selection of carefully curated, seasonally inspired, fresh-cut flowers. Our expert host guides you through your creation with tried-and-true tips for a beautiful and balanced bouquet--perfect for a celebration, centerpiece, or your own coffee table.



21 and up event

No outside food or beverage

Fee: $69