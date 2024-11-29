Flightless No More! Turkey Approved Wine Flights

All thanksgiving weekend, we welcome you to join us for a tasting full of holiday cheer! We will have a two flights tasting flight dedicated to our favorite picks for holiday get-togethers as well as snacks to pair with your tasting. Enjoy our holiday decor and shop our curated wine gifts for your loved ones. Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.



Family Roots Wine Club members will receive a complimentary tasting and personal snack.



$35 per person for tasting; $25 for optional Marketplace snack.



Walk-ins welcome for groups of 1-6 based on availability. To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation. Please see our FAQ's for information on children and dogs at our winery.



For groups of 7+, email info@knudsenvineyards.com.

Fee: $35