 Calendar Home
Location:The Outlook Tasting Room - Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: (503) 580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/513199/nov-29-dec-1-special-outlook-wine-tasting-club-member-appreciation-event?date=2024-11-29&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:Nov 29, 2024 - Dec 1, 2024 10:30am - 4:30pm

Flightless No More! Turkey Approved Wine Flights

All thanksgiving weekend, we welcome you to join us for a tasting full of holiday cheer! We will have a two flights tasting flight dedicated to our favorite picks for holiday get-togethers as well as snacks to pair with your tasting. Enjoy our holiday decor and shop our curated wine gifts for your loved ones. Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.

Family Roots Wine Club members will receive a complimentary tasting and personal snack.

$35 per person for tasting; $25 for optional Marketplace snack.

Walk-ins welcome for groups of 1-6 based on availability. To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation. Please see our FAQ's for information on children and dogs at our winery.

For groups of 7+, email info@knudsenvineyards.com.

 

Fee: $35

All thanksgiving weekend, we welcome you to join us for a flight tasting full of holiday cheer!

The Outlook Tasting Room - Knudsen Vineyards
The Outlook Tasting Room - Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable