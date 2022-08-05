 Calendar Home
Flash Back Friday Trivia

We are bringing back trivia for one night only! Join Matt Daley in the Hideaway and Patio for large scale trivia event with bigger competition and bigger prizes.

Tickets $20, includes 1 glass of wine and personalize snack box

 

Fee: $20

large scale trivia event

