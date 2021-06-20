 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=father-s-day-weekend--1590516053--323&eventDate=2021-6-20
All Dates:Jun 20, 2021 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Father's Day at YVV

Sit, sip, and enjoy the day with your Dad this Father's Day. We are offering complimentary flights for Dads and specially priced Charcuterie boards.

Open 11am-5pm - Reservations highly recommended! We will take walk ins if there is room but we do expect to be fully booked so please make your reservation in advance by calling: 503-843-3100, or emailing: Linda@yamhill.com

Sit, sip, and enjoy the day with the Father in your life!

Tasting Room
Tasting Room 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
