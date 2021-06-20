|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|linda@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=father-s-day-weekend--1590516053--323&eventDate=2021-6-20
|All Dates:
Father's Day at YVV
Sit, sip, and enjoy the day with your Dad this Father's Day. We are offering complimentary flights for Dads and specially priced Charcuterie boards.
Open 11am-5pm - Reservations highly recommended! We will take walk ins if there is room but we do expect to be fully booked so please make your reservation in advance by calling: 503-843-3100, or emailing: Linda@yamhill.com
Sit, sip, and enjoy the day with the Father in your life!