Expressions of a Site Thursday night IPNC dinner

Three fabulous winemakers, one esteemed site and a spectacular view come together to create one magical evening in the Dundee Hills. Join the winemakers of Audeant, Nysa, and Torii Mor as we come together to showcase their unique expressions of Pinot noir from Nysa Vineyard. A well-respected, high-elevation site planted in 1990, Nysa Vineyard has been the source for some of the most coveted wines of the Valley. As if that is not enough, Chef Jody Kropf of Red Hills Market will be firing up the wood-fired oven to prepare an incredible menu of Northwest fare to pair with all the flowing wine. You don’t want to miss this unforgettable evening of true wine country hospitality with good food, great wine and new friends.

Fee: $225