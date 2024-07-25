 Calendar Home
Location:Nysa Vineyard
Map:18655 NE Trunk Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: (503) 538-3604
Email:info@nysavineyard.com
Website:https://www.nysavineyard.com/events/expressions-of-a-site-wine-dinner/
All Dates:Jul 25, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Sparkling and Oyster Reception at 5:30 pm Family Style Dinner served at 6:15 pm

Expressions of a Site Thursday night IPNC dinner

Three fabulous winemakers, one esteemed site and a spectacular view come together to create one magical evening in the Dundee Hills. Join the winemakers of Audeant, Nysa, and Torii Mor as we come together to showcase their unique expressions of Pinot noir from Nysa Vineyard. A well-respected, high-elevation site planted in 1990, Nysa Vineyard has been the source for some of the most coveted wines of the Valley. As if that is not enough, Chef Jody Kropf of Red Hills Market will be firing up the wood-fired oven to prepare an incredible menu of Northwest fare to pair with all the flowing wine. You don’t want to miss this unforgettable evening of true wine country hospitality with good food, great wine and new friends.

 

Fee: $225

Join the winemakers of Audeant, Nysa, and Torii Mor on their unique expressions of Pinot Noir

Nysa Vineyard
Nysa Vineyard 18655 18655 NE Trunk Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable