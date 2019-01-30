|Location:
|Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant
|1505 Portland Road (99W at Villa Road), Newberg, OR 97132
Eighth Annual Winter Wednesday Supper Series!
Every Wednesday through the winter has been assigned a theme, and Chef Martin and his staff will cook a menu and pair beverage to that theme, with Martin, Janet and the team joining the party to talk about the food while you eat and drink amongst the valley's finest.
This year we are mixing it up a bit! We have tilted toward more thematic dinners to keep us inspired, and to keep you intrigued.
Our first dinner will be on January 16, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6):
The Line Up!
January 16: Tapas and Paella!
January 23: La Cucina Italiana
January 30: Classic Steakhouse
February 6: #Pork Bacon Nation
February 13: Vive la France
February 20: Follow the Oregon Trail
February 27: Under the Sea
March 6: German Beer Hall
March 13: Caribbean Night
March 20: Only Hors d'Oeuvres
$45 per Person
THE SUPPER SERIES PASSPORT: Pre-purchase a ticket to each of the ten dinners for the price of eight - save 20%! And tickets are transferable to another person if you can't make it! Prepayment required.
Reservations Required. Family Style Seating.
503-538-6060
