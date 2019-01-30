 Calendar Home
Location:Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant
Map:1505 Portland Road (99W at Villa Road), Newberg, OR 97132
All Dates:Jan 16, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am Tapas and Paella!
Jan 23, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am La Cucina Italiana
Jan 30, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am Classic Steakhouse
Feb 6, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am #Pork Bacon Nation
Feb 13, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am Vive la France
Feb 20, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am Follow the Oregon Trail
Feb 27, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am Under the Sea
Mar 6, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am German Beer Hall
Mar 13, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am Caribbean Night
Mar 20, 2019 6:30 am - 9:30 am Only Hors d'Oeuvres

Eighth Annual Winter Wednesday Supper Series!

Every Wednesday through the winter has been assigned a theme, and Chef Martin and his staff will cook a menu and pair beverage to that theme, with Martin, Janet and the team joining the party to talk about the food while you eat and drink amongst the valley's finest.

This year we are mixing it up a bit! We have tilted toward more thematic dinners to keep us inspired, and to keep you intrigued. 

Our first dinner will be on January 16, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6):

 The Line Up!

January 16: Tapas and Paella!

January 23: La Cucina Italiana 

January 30: Classic Steakhouse

February 6: #Pork Bacon Nation   

February 13: Vive la France  

February 20: Follow the Oregon Trail 

February 27: Under the Sea 

March 6: German Beer Hall 

March 13: Caribbean Night  

March 20: Only Hors d'Oeuvres  

$45 per Person

THE SUPPER SERIES PASSPORT: Pre-purchase a ticket to each of the ten dinners for the price of eight - save 20%!  And tickets are transferable to another person if you can't make it!  Prepayment required.

Reservations Required. Family Style Seating. 

503-538-6060 

info@subterrarestaurant.com 

 

Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant

1505 Portland Road (99W at Villa Road)

Newberg, Oregon 97132

www.subterrarestaurant.com 

Find us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram 

Every Wednesday through the winter has been assigned a theme, and Chef Martin and his staff will cook a menu and pair beverage to that theme, with Martin, Janet and the team joining the party to talk about the food while you eat and drink amongst the valley's finest. This year we are mixing it up a bit! We have tilted toward more thematic dinners to ...
Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant
Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant 97132 1505 Portland Road (99W at Villa Road), Newberg, OR 97132
January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable